



Kate's parents create loving home for Royal grandchildren as Louis expresses fondness

As Prince Louis celebrates his seventh birthday, those close to the royal family highlight the heartwarming connection he shares with his maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Over the past year, this bond has grown even stronger while Princess Kate has been undergoing treatment following her cancer diagnosis.

The Middletons have been a pillar of support for their daughter and her young family during this emotionally taxing period.

Their consistent presence brought comfort and stability to the lives of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, reported GB News.

Carole Middleton, now, 70, has taken an active role in helping with children's daily routines, including frequently accompanying them to school. With their mother focusing on her recovery, the three young royals often spend nights at the grandparents' home, enjoying a loving environment.

From afternoon bike rides and baking together to playing games in the garden, Michael and Carole made sure their grandchildren felt safe and happy despite the family's private challenges.

For the unversed, Louis' fondness for his grandparents was evident at the Westminster Abbey carol concert last year, where he was seen holding a note expressing gratitude for the time spent with them.

'Thank you for granny and grandpa because they have played games with me.'

The carole concert also marked a significant moment for the Wales family, being their first public appearance with all three children since the previous summer's Trooping the Colour.



