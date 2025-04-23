Noah Schnapp reveals first thoughts on co-star Millie Bobby Brown’s husband

Noah Schnapp spills the tea on initial impression of Millie Bobby Brown’s husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp revealed that he has always been honest about his opinions of her boyfriends, which were rarely favourable.

However, the 20-year-old shared that her now-husband Jake Bongiovi earned a glowing review since the beginning of their relationship.

During the opening night Stranger Things: The First Shadow Broadway show, Schanpp shared that he’s been “hard on her with all her [boyfriends].”

But, as he told People Magazine, “this one I did like a lot,” he added, “It was the first one where I was like, ‘You know what, I approve. I'm okay with this long term.’”

Laughingly he added, “And it ended up being the long term, so I approve very much.”

Brown and Bongiovi first got together in June 2021, and the two lovebirds got engaged in April 2023.

The couple tied the knot in May 2024 and celebrated their wedding again in October that year.

Schnapp recalled that he and Brown became friends “right away” when they met and his co-star "really is like family."

“We have so many special memories together,” he gushed.