'One Direction' singer Niall Horan has special message for fans

Niall Horan relaunched his 'Heartbreak Weather' album last month

Former One Direction vocalist Niall Horan has been doing great in his solo career after disbandment of the band in 2016.

Up till now, the Irish singer has release three studio albums namely Flicker (2017), Heartbreak Weather (2020), The Show (2023).

Last month, the Slow Hands singer left fans surprised by re-releasing his second studio album with some new songs.

The re-release turned out to be a great success for the 31-year-old pop star as it was pretty well-received by his super fans.

Earlier today, he dropped a special message on his social media thanking his fans for the love they all have shown to his album on its fifth anniversary.

Niall, in a video message, said, “Hello Lovers, Long time no see. I hope you haven’t forgotten about me.”

“I just wanted to say a massive thanks for everything you’ve done on the fifth anniversary re-release of Heartbreak Weather. “

“The album needed its day in the sun again so we have to give it to it. Thank you for everything.

“All the new tunes the new packaging I hope you’re enjoying all of that too.”

He shot the video while being in the studio as he has already kickstarted work on his fourth studio album.

However, the No Judgement vocalist mentioned that he has no idea when it’s going to be out but he is trying his best to get it done as quick as he can and get some new music for his followers.