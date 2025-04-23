Kevin Costner fuels Jennifer Lopez romance rumour as new details emerge

Kevin Costner breathed a sigh of relief as mystery woman rumours are finally put to rest amid Jennifer Lopez dating buzz.

The Yellowstone cast member can finally relax after speculation around his love life was pushed into the spotlight in the wake of his sighting with a mysterious woman in Los Angeles.

His already cluttered love life took a dramatic turn with new headlines, especially amid ongoing rumours linking him romantically to Lopez, 55.

While many were quick to assume the lunch outing was confirmation that Costner, 70, has moved on from Lopez or perhaps never dated her at all, the truth behind the identity of the woman has now revealed.

The woman seen dining with Costner on Monday is none other than his longtime assistant, who has been with him for two years, Page Six reported.

The pair were simply having a work lunch, putting to rest any romantic speculation after being photographed leaving the LA eatery together.

Sources also noted that the woman has been seen with Costner before, as a staffer on his team.

The Horizon: An American Saga actor has been a high-profile bachelor following his split from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, 50, who filed for divorce in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

The actor’s name was recently linked to On the Floor hitmaker after the two were spotted vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, during the holidays.

Their coincidental appearance at the famed mountain hotspot, Kemo Sabe, in December sparked rumours that something more than friendship could be brewing.

While no official confirmation has been made about Costner and Lopez’s relationship status, the reveal of the "mystery woman" has once again shifted focus back to those rumors, especially now that both stars are single, following Lopez’s reported split from Ben Affleck.