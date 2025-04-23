King Charles shatters Prince Andrew's dream with latest decision

Prince Andrew received fresh snub from King Charles after attending Easter Sunday service with the royal family in Windsor.

King Charles III appears to have drawn a line with his latest decision, seemingly clarifying the air about the royal family's stance on Andrew.

The Duke and Duchess of York joined the King and the Queen alongside other royals at the Easter Sunday service, however, the royal family did not share the image of the royal couple.

The post featured images of the King and Queen greeting the public, alongside other senior royals including the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and James, Earl of Wessex.

The royal family's official Easter Instagram post has attracted massive comments and reignited discussion about the Duke's position within the monarchy, with one asking: "Where is Andrew? I don't see him in these pictures, I wonder why?"

It is worth mentioning here that the Duke of York has maintained a low profile in recent years, following his decision to step back from public duties in 2019 amid controversies and scandals. Even being a member of the royal family, he no longer carries out official engagements on behalf of the Crown.

Andrew might be feeling happy to be among with his people at a public event, but the King's telling move has seemingly shattered his dream of regaining the lost place within the Firm.