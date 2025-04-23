Joshua Jackson reflects on his relationship with ex Katie Holmes

Joshua Jackson has recently reflected on his relationship with Dawson’s Creek co-star and former girlfriend Katie Holmes.

During an appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast, the actor, who played Pacey Witter on the series that ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003, revealed his current bond with his co-stars including Katie.

“Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams are very, very close. And Katie and I are very close,” said the 46-year-old.

Joshua mentioned that it's “not a daily call”.

“Sometimes it's not a weekly or monthly or even a half-yearly call. But when you're together, A, there's always that, like, I know you know,” pointed out the Cruel Intentions star.

Joshua continued, “There is, you know, these moments, like, these major moments in life are, like, there's probably no other people in your life that you are that forged to.”

“Because you had to go through good and bad, and happy and sad, and don't talk to me and I love you,” said The Affair actor.

Earlier in June 2024, Katie disclosed that she and her castmates “keep in touch every now and then”.

However, she confessed that she didn’t have any idea of a long-running Dawson’s Creek WhatsApp group chat.

“All of us text every now and then, but I wasn’t aware of the WhatsApp,” remarked the Logan Lucky actress.

Katie added, “But you know what? I’m really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it’s a little too much.”

For the unversed, Katie and Joshua reportedly dated for a year during filming of Dawson’s Creek between 1998 and 1999.