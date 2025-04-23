Lively, Baldoni legal drama: Countdown to courtroom begins

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, co-stars from Colleen Hoover's best selling adaption It Ends with Us, are gearing up for a legal showdown, with their highly anticipated trial set to begin in March 2026.

The public feud between Lively and Baldoni has exploded into full-blown Hollywood drama, with serious accusations flying, including sexual harassment, defamation, smear campaigns, and even extortion.

Big names like Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, Disney and even The New York Times have been dragged into the legal mess, making things even more complicated.

However, Lively has reportedly revealed that she has "no regrets" over the ongoing legal battle with her co-star and director.

A close source shared: "This wasn't a decision made on a whim — it was months in the making," the source revealed, continuing: "She knew there would be backlash, and she prepared herself for how mentally and emotionally difficult it would be."

The details are still under wraps, but the both leading actors of Hollywood are heading for a rocky road. As they've stayed silent, sources close to them shared the tension is building as the trial gets closer.

As the countdown to the courtroom continues, fans are left wondering what comes next for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.