Love Island's Maura Higgins seeks romance after Kendall and Hailey

Maura Higgins surprises fans with new update

Maura Higgins is all set to take a big step as she embarks on a hunt for love, following her recent connections with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

The Love Island star, who recently made fresh connections at Coachella, is reportedly finding a new chapter in her love life.

A source close to the development told Closer, “Maura is definitely on a man hunt right now and wants to be fixed up with someone, preferably famous – she’s setting her hopes on Hollywood actors and US sports stars. With her connections, she stands a good change of bagging someone famous. She’s got her eye on a few people – she would love a chance to get to know Glen. She thinks he’s absolutely gorgeous and he is the toast of Hollywood right now.”

An insider further told the outlet, “She has absolutely got her eyes on global superstardom and really sees the US as a way to cement her status. She’s been working really hard over the past few years having meeting with talent agencies in LA. It’s already paid off for her as she has worked on Love Island USA as the social media presenter.”

This update comes after Maura was spotted partying with Kendall and Hailey at Coachella.

In addition, the Glow Up Ireland host recently had lunch with Margot Robbie, who despite being an A-list celebrity, is a huge fan of the Irish TV personality.

For the unversed, Maura recently sparked speculation after she was seen locking lips with Danny Jones at a BRITs after-party in March.