Meghan Markle opens up about her beauty struggles in college sorority days

Meghan Markle recalls her sorority sisters' reaction to her hair hacks

Meghan Markle’s hair-care routine in her college days was far from glamorous.

On the April 22 episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, the Duchess of Sussex recalled her sorority days at Northwestern University and the challenges she faced styling her natural hair.

In a conversation with friend and hair colourist Kadi Lee, Meghan shared how she managed her mane before flat irons were plug-in ready.

“I had the little stove, with the flat iron that would go in, have a paper towel on the side,” she recalled, adding, “Most of the girls in the sorority who were not Black [would ask], ‘What’s that smell? Is hair burning?’” she added, laughing.

The Duchess, 43, was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma during her time at Northwestern from 1999 to 2003. Her hair journey resonated with Kadi, who reflected on attending Spelman College (one of America’s two all-women Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and experimenting with hair from a young age.

Meghan has previously touched on struggling with her natural hair, recalling on her previous Archetypes podcast how her grandmother would style her thick curls with little mercy: “She’d go, ‘Just hold on to the sink,’ and I would grip my little hands on both sides.”