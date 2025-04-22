Liam Payne's girlfriend pays another heart-wrenching tribute to late singer

Kate Cassidy opens about her 'final goodbye' with Liam Payne

Liam Payne’s sudden death has left girlfriend in a state of shock.

It has been six months to the tragic passing of the 31-year-old pop star, but Kate Cassidy is still struggling to accept the reality.

Former One Direction singer was dating the 26-year-old for the past two years before his demise. The duo even had plans of tying the knot soon.

But before their journey of togetherness could begin, the Teardrops singer passed away on October 16, 2024 after falling down the hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Kate has been sharing heartfelt tributes time and again after the horrendous incident.

Earlier today, the internet personality shared an unseen video of her with Payne to honour him.

The footage showed the lovebirds sitting on a bench in a park, sharing a lovely moment.

“To my Liam, until we meet again in the next life”, she wrote in the caption.

This tribute comes after her emotional interview at Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, where she revealed her final goodbye with late partner in Argentina.

Cassidy recalled, “I remember sitting there with him and I was going on and on and on about how much I love him and he laughed and interrupted me was like: "Kate you're gonna miss your flight your car is in the driveway.”

Liam told her,” You’re acting like this is the last time you are ever gone see me again.”

She feels blessed and grateful to have such a ‘heartfelt goodbye’ with the English singer.