Demi Moore shares 'exhausting' experience working on gory horror film

Demi Moore opens up about exhausting experience amid 'The Substance' success

Demi Moore offers an inside glimpse into her experience with her gory horror film, The Substance, which transformed the narrative of typical Hollywood films.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine in this week’s story, the 'World’s Most Beautiful' cover star Moore detailed her thoughts on the highly-acclaimed film.

The 62-year-old actress, who was previously honoured with her first Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild accolades, explained, "As somebody put it to me, it’s been like a full pregnancy — really joyous moments, exhausting moments.”

She further went on to add, "But overall it was an extraordinary time and experience. Especially because all of it was unexpected. I had no idea what might happen with this film. And I certainly could never have imagined it unfolding the way that it did."

The Ghost actress didn't complain about not winning an Oscar for her role in the film, despite her numerous efforts. Instead, she graciously acknowledged Mikey Madison's win for Anora.

Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance premiered on May 19, 2024 at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, leaving a lasting impression on the fans worldwide.