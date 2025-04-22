Elizabeth Hurley thinks she can heal Billy Ray Cyrus amid romance rumours

Elizabeth Hurley thinks she can heal Billy Ray Cyrus from his personal and professional woes.

According to a new report published by The Sun, the Gossip Girl actress and Achy Breaky Heart hit-maker debuted their romance with a loved-up snap on Easter.

It is pertinent to mention that Elizabeth already had a history of dating troubled men, including Hugh Grant and the late cricketer Shane Warne.

However, a source spilled to the outlet that Bedazzled actress can help Billy repair relationship with his estranged children including Miley Cyrus.

“Liz has been encouraging him to mend his fractured relationship with his daughter Miley, as well as his other children,” explained an insider.

The source told the outlet that Elizabeth’s “closeness with her son Damian is inspiring”.

Despite The Royals star’s good intentions, Billy reportedly hid his new relationship from his daughter Miley.

The source claimed that the Flowers singer “won't be happy about their romance”.

An insider told New Idea, “Of course, Miley didn't know.”

“She stays away from her dad as much as possible. She won't be happy about this. She's about to launch an album and a movie and this is going to overshadow it all!” pointed out a source.

Billy, on the other hand, was well known for being a dedicated husband and father, and his adorable relationship with daughter Miley in the show Hannah Montana completely captivated audiences.

But new reports suggested that it was Billy and ex-wife Firerose's split led to his romance with Liz.

“There has always been a spark, but he reached out again last year when his short-lived third marriage ended. He has had a really hard time, but she has been there helping him turn things around,” added an insider.