Jenna Ortega's 'Wednesday': Netflix finally lifts the curtain as it drops major update

Jenna Ortega bags Best Actress nomination at Golden Globes the show

Netflix has finally dropped a major update the much-anticipated Wednesday season 2.

Starring Jenna Ortega in the lead role, the horror mystery is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

The American supernatural drama is based on the character Wednesday Addams, who attempts to master her emerging psychic ability while attending Nevermore Academy.

The show also features Emme Myers, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan and many more.

After the release of first season in 2022, fans went curious and insisted upon another season to come out soon.

The wait of the eager fans is finally over as the streaming giant has just revealed about when the first look of the show is coming out.

The social media handle of Netflix unveiled that the teaser for Wednesday 2 is releasing tomorrow, April 23.

“The suffering ends, the chaos begins”, they wrote.

Followers of the series immediately rushed to the comment section to express their enthusiasm.

One fan wrote, “Wednesday on Wednesday I am gonna gag.” Meanwhile, another penned, “I’ve been waiting for this.”

Ortega’s most-watched drama became a major source of recognition for her. She even bagged a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy.