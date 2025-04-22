Hailey Bieber opens up about health struggles after Justin's Coachella show

Hailey Bieber thrills fans with recent health update

Hailey Bieber has set the internet abuzz with her recent post, in which she revealed her medical condition following Justin Bieber’s controversial appearance at Coachella.

The American model, who shares a son, Jack Blues Bieber, with her husband Justin, gave fans a glimpse into her current health struggles.

Taking to her Instagram story on April 21, the Rhode skincare founder shared a selfie in which she opened up about having two ovarian cysts.

In the photo, Hailey revealed her stomach, accompanied by a caption that read, “Currently have two ovarian cysts. If you deal with ovarian cysts, I’m right here with ya!”

This update comes as a reminder that the 28-year-old experienced a mini-stroke and underwent heart surgery last year, which she described as “one of the scariest moments” of her life.

As per the Mayo Clinic, “many women have ovarian cysts at some time and most present little or no discomfort and are harmless. However, large or ruptured cysts can cause serious symptoms, such as bloating and severe abdominal pain.”

This comes on the heels of Justin, 31, sparking concern among fans after he was seen smoking a substance in a video from Coachella’s second weekend.

In the viral TikTok video, the Baby hitmaker was spotted swaying awkwardly as he danced to the beat of Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

For the unversed, the Canadian singer’s recent behaviour has raised concerns about his mental and physical health.