Bianca Censori stands by Kanye West in first picture since their reunion

The couple were recently spotted vacationing together in Spain

Kanye West and Bianca Censori just hard-launched their reunion.

The controversial couple — who were recently spotted vacationing together in Spain amid speculation she “dumped” him — just made a comeback on social media with a picture that screams Bianca and Ye.

The rapper took a break from his shocking tweets on Easter Monday (April 21), one of which saw him admitting to an incestuous relationship in his childhood, to post a “fit pic” of him and Censori.

The picture showed the couple posing together in front of a concrete wall, with Kanye covered head-to-toe in his signature black attire, hands in his pocket as he looked straight into the camera.

Meanwhile, the Australian architect looked off into the distance as she showed off her figure in a baby blue corset-style bodysuit and thigh-high black leather boots.

It is unclear where the picture was taken, although the pair were seen dining together at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands just days earlier on Friday, according to a video obtained by Daily Mail.

Their reunion comes just weeks after Ye seemingly hinted at their split in his song entitled BIANCA from his new album WW3 released earlier this month.

In the track, Kanye raps, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed.”

He further declared that he and Censori were the “new Cassie and Diddy,” referring to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura’s tumultuous past relationship.

The father of four also admitted that he didn’t know where Bianca was at the time. However, it seems they have since reunited and are working on mending their relationship.