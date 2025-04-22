Hailey Bieber reconsidering marriage with Justin Bieber?

Justin Bieber controversial Coachella moment: Hailey Bieber rethinking her marriage with him?

Justin Bieber continues to make headlines for his controversial acts one after another sparking fans' concerns for his mental and physical health.

As if his recent paparazzi meltdown moment wasn't enough for his fans to go crazy in concern for the Sorry singer, another shocking act of Selena Gomez's ex has surfaced on the internet.

The father of one can be seen in a video from Coachella 2025 smoking joint while dancing with his friends – in front of his teenage brother.

As per the video going viral on X (formerly Twitter), Hailey Bieber had to take matters into her hands.

The Rhode Beauty founder, in the clip, looked at 31-year-old and his junkie friends after which she took Jaxon by his shoulders to the opposite direction.

The netizens were quick to respond to the scandalous video.

One social media user shared concern over the annual music festival footage, "This is so scary."

Second user simply called it "embarrassing".

However, another internet user came to the Peaches singer's defence, "He's enjoying himself."