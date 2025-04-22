George Clooney addresses wife Amal’s shocking reaction to dyed hair

George Clooney has recently addressed his wife Amal’s shocking reaction to his hair transformation.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings on April 21, the Wolfs actor, who dyed his silver fox hair to dark brown for Broadway show, revealed that his wife Amal didn’t like his hair transformation he underwent to play the role of wartime journalist.

“I know it's not good… You never get used to it,” said the 63-year-old.

George remarked, “It's not my favourite look, and my wife, she thinks it's funny.”

The If actor also gave a shared his twins’ reaction who had a big laugh after they saw his dyed locks.

“Because, honestly, nothing makes you look older than being 63 and dyeing your hair,” stated George.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Ocean’s 8 alum also gave sneak peek into his marriage with Amal, saying he and his wife are “having a really great time in life”.

Our kids are seven, about to be eight, which is a pretty great age,” he continued.

George mentioned, “They’re really curious and funny. Every parent thinks their kids are great — our kids are funny and make us laugh.”

Gushing over his wife, the Money Monster actor added, “I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So. it’s great.”