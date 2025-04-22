Harry Styles hypes up London running club in surprise appearance

Harry Styles ‘hypes up’ London run club in surprise appearance

Harry Styles keeps up with fitness sessions as he stepped out in London for a run.

The As It Was hitmaker joined a group of people running for London’s running club session. He had donned a brown jacket, jeans and loafers and carried a yellow tote bag.

A fan shared an Instagram reel of the three-time Grammy award winner jogging down the London streets and posing for a selfie while giving a thumbs-up.

"More of Harry Styles hyping up a run club in London," the caption read.

Fans commented on the post, delighted seeing their beloved former One Direction singer joining in.

“I would have run the fastest in my life!” wrote one user.

One more added, "So humble King of Pop [red heart emoji].”

"That's him running from the question of HS4," a third joked, referring to possible upcoming album.

One more joked about Sign of the Times crooner’s popularity, "I thought you guys were all chasing him [crying emoji].”

The impromptu jog came after Styles ran in the Tokyo Marathon on March 1st. He clocked in the race with a gross time of 3:37:19 and beat over 20,000 competitors that day.

Previously, Styles’ trainer Thibo David told to Coach about the 31-year-old artist’s workout routine. He shared that the routine includes a warm-up, a free weights circuit, bodyweight challenge, hill sprints, core work and stretching.

Other than Styles’ occasional running sessions, the star has kept a low profile since wrapping his Love On Tour in mid-2023 after is two-year run.