Royal family faces new health crisis as Queen rushed to hospital

Norway's Royal family faces new health crisis as Queen is rushed to hospital with breathing problems

Norway's royal family continues to face health crisis as Queen Sonja has been hospitalised months after King Herald received a pacemaker.

Queen Sonja, 87, was rushed to the National Hospital on Monday evening for examinations due to shortness of breath, the Norwegian royal court said in a statement.

Norway's head of state King Harald's wife was airlifted from the royal cabin in Sikkilsdalen in central Norway, where the royal couple spent the Easter holiday.

King Harald is Europe's oldest reigning monarch at 87. He also had a pacemaker inserted earlier this year after contracting an infection during a private vacation in Malaysia.

Since 1924, the Norwegian royal family has spent most of its Easter holidays at the chalet.