Prince William, Kate follow in King, Queen's footsteps for special day

Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly followed in the footsteps of King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark special day.

For the unversed, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29.

The royal couple will celebrate their big day during a two-day trip to Scotland, which was recently announced by Kensington Palace.

William and Kate's spokesperson stated, "During their visit to the Scottish Isles, Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with members of the local community reflecting on the power of social connection and the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment, two subjects which are close to both of Their Royal Highnesses’ hearts."

As per Hello! Magazine, the future King and Queen will visit the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull on their wedding anniversary, where they are expected to "meet local community hub and tour an artisan market."

It is important to note that King Charles and Queen Camilla also marked their 20th wedding anniversary during their four-day tour to Italy.

Now, it has been said that the senior royals are setting a new tradition of marking their delightful milestones on foreign trips.