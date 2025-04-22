Penn Badgley reveals what he will never do in ‘Gossip Girl’ universe

Penn Badgley has recently opened up about working on two different shows at the same time.

Speaking to E! News, the Easy A actor revealed that he doesn’t want to do “a crossover” between YOU and Gossip Girl shows.

“There's the obvious joke that that narrating all of Gossip Girl with Joe's voice would be quite fitting,” said Penn, who plays Joe Goldberg in Netflix psychological thriller series.

The Margin Call actor stated, “That's never gonna happen, though, just to be clear. Never gonna happen.”

When asked why Penn not interested in both TV shows, the actor replied that his Gossip Girl co-star Kristen Bell’s voiceover skills became “iconic” for one single reason and it was because of her.

Therefore, the Podcrushed host pointed out that he would like to reunite with Kristen on an entirely new project.

However, he mentioned one condition after doing a voiceover on her show, Nobody Wants This.

“Specifically her, I would love to work with her… But I think in a romantic comedy, that's not what I'm looking for,” he added.

Meanwhile, Penn is all set for the release of the fifth and final season of YOU, which will premiere on April 24 on Netflix.

Reflecting on his character, the actor remarked, “He's the same Joe underneath the hood.”

“What we are about, in the final sense, is looking under that hood and taking it apart and dismantling him. And it's I think it's a really satisfying journey,” noted Penn.