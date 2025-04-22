Princess reacts to backlash after Palace strips off titles in big move

Princess defends major decision as ‘slimmed down’ monarchy continues

The European monarchies appear to be making a major shift in their tradition to adapt to a more modernised version autocracy.

King Charles, when he ascended to the throne in 2022, suggested that his reign will see a ‘slimmed down’ version of the monarchy to alleviate financial burden on the Crown.

Likewise, the Swedish Crown has been adopting similar values as the focus is put on to the direct line of succession, limiting certain privileges to the remaining members of the family.

Princess Madeleine, youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, drew comparisons to Meghan Markle last month after she announced her new business venture, a skincare brand.

However, Madeleine noted that she would not be using her name Madeleine Bernadotte in business contexts and not add ‘Princess’ to it. However, the royal received criticism that Madeleine’s venture “doesn’t fit” with her status.

She told RTL News in an interview that she “understands” the concerns and criticisms but things have now changed.

“A couple of years ago there was a big decision, that they’re slimming down and focusing more on my sister, the Crown Princess [Victoria],” she told the German outlet. “And I think many monarchies in Europe are doing that, and with that they slimmed it down and said "okay, we're focusing more on the Crown Princess's family.”

She continued, “So me and my brother [Carl Philip], it kind of gave us the opportunity to do other things. Nowadays, I don’t have many official duties anymore, or I should not do that many. So, then I said, ‘Ok, I'll do it!’”

The decision of the Swedish royal family, officially known as The House of Bernadotte, also affects Madeleine’s brother Prince Carl Philip’s family.

Philip shares Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, Prince Julian and Princess Ines with wife Princess Sofia. The children will not get royal titles in the future not will they be expected to perform duties.

Meanwhile, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, earlier this month after she made the announcement in February. Meghan, along with husband Prince Harry, gave up their royal titles in 2020 when they stepped down from their senior royal roles.

Meghan and Harry can no longer use ‘HRH’ titles but they continue to be referred as the Duke and Duchess and their children are known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.