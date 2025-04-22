Prince Andrew embraces gardening as he manages Royal Lodge maintenance issues

Despite these challenges, Prince Andrew remains determined to retain his residence

Prince Andrew has taken a hands-on approach to maintaining Royal Lodge, his 30-room residence in Windsor, as he faces mounting renovation costs and potential eviction.

The Duke of York has been observed actively engaging in gardening activities around the estate, seeking advice from groundskeepers on landscaping and tree management, reported Mirror.

A royal source noted, 'The Duke has been walking round the estate a lot recently, speaking to staff and asking for tips on managing the grounds. He's been asking about different kinds of trees and shrubs and whether it would be possible to move or relocate certain trees.'

This proactive involvement comes amid a dispute with King Charles over the upkeep of Royal Lodge.

Under the terms of his lease, Prince Andrew's responsible for the property's maintenance, including repainting the exterior every five years and re-decorating the interior every seven years.

Reports indicate that he is behind on these obligations, with repair costs estimated to exceed £2 million.

Despite these challenges, Prince Andrew remains determined to retain his residence. Following his appearance at the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, he has been described as having 'a spring in his steps,' actively participating in efforts to revitalise the estate.