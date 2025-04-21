Jessica Alba reunites with Cash Warren for Easter amid divorce

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren split after 16 years of marriage

Jessica Alba and her estranged husband Cash Warren are putting family first this Easter.

On April 20, the Fantastic Four star shared a warm family photo on Instagram, showing her and Warren together with their three kids: Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.

“Easter Sunday w the fam,” the 43-year-old actress captioned the photo, which shows the estranged couple smiling with their children in front of a rose bush.

Alba also gave followers a peek at their day with a sweet video set to Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day,” featuring the kids — especially little Hayes — on a sun-soaked Easter egg hunt.

The seven-year-old was later seen proudly counting his eggs and petting a goat during the outing.

The Easter reunion comes just months after Alba filed for divorce from Warren in February, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair had been married for 16 years and listed their date of separation as December 27, 2024.

In her court filing, Alba requested joint custody and to restore her name to Jessica Marie Alba.

Back in January, she addressed the split on Instagram, writing: “I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years... it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”