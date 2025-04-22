Miley Cyrus seen happier than ever after unexpected family twist

Miley Cyrus reacts to father's shocking romance with Elizabeth Hurley

Miley Cyrus was seen smiling as she stepped out in New York City on Sunday, shortly after news surfaced that her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, is dating actress Elizabeth Hurley.

The 32-year-old music icon kept it casual in a loose brown sweater as she got into a car with her boyfriend Maxx Morando, who was wearing dark sunglasses.

Miley’s blonde hair was pulled into a messy bun, with short bangs brushing over her forehead.

The Flowers hitmaker kept her makeup natural with a soft neutral lip and accessorised with a diamond necklace, multiple earrings and a pair of black-framed sunglasses.

Earlier that day, Miley was seen heading back from what seemed like a grocery trip, dressed casually in the same brown sweater and loose jeans.

The loverbirds kept their four-year relationship under wraps, though they made a rare public appearance together at the Oscars this past March.

However, fans were shocked to learn that Miley's dad, 63-year-old Billy Ray, had been quietly dating someone until the news hit on Sunday.