Will Forte recalls prank that almost gave his mom heart attack

Will Forte, best known for his quirky sense of humor and unforgettable roles in shows like Saturday Night Live and MacGruber, has recently opened up about a childhood prank on his mom that went horribly wrong.

The former Saturday Night Live star confessed that the prank was "awful" and he immediately regretted it when he heard his mom scream in pure fear.

When the star was aked about the best prank he had done, Will shared with 'Hot Ones' host Sean Evans: "I have an awful one. Ugh. I’m not even going to tell it."

"It’s awful. It’s horrible. You’ll see why. Please feel free to cut this out.

I saw my mom driving in the neighbourhood and I was like, 'Oh, this'll be funny.' I wrote on a piece of paper, I’m like, 'I'm so sorry, Mom.' And then left that at the front door and then laid down on her bathroom floor as if I was no longer alive," the actor shared.

While recalling the horrifying prank that he pulled on his mom, Will continued, "Hearing her scream, it was the worst! It was the worst thing. And I immediately popped up — 'Mom I’m kidding!'"

The 54-year-old actor felt deep shame over what he had done.

He said: "Little s*** freakin’ 14 year old thinking it's funny."

But the experience taught Will Forte a crucial lesson about comedy, that humour should never come at the expense of someone's feelings or well-being.