King Charles pens sad message after major loss

King Charles III, who just met privately with Pope Francis less than two weeks ago alongside his wife Queen Camilla, released an emotional statement to pay tribute to the late pontiff.

The 76-year old, in his personal statement, wrote: “My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis.”

The royal family shared the King's message on their official Instagram account, saying: “Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.”

In his message, the King said: “His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church, and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others."

The statement continued: "His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world. Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.”

Charles and Camilla met privately with him at the Pope’s residence, Casa Santa Marta, in the Vatican on April 9, which happened to also be their 20th wedding anniversary.

The King, in his lengthy tribute, said. “The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years, and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.”

Prior to their meeting just 12 days ago, the King had previously met with Pope Francis in 2019 and, prior to that, met him with Camilla in 2017, when Charles and Camilla visited the Vatican. During that visit, Charles presented him with gifts from his country home, Highgrove, according to Town & Country.

The Pope said to the future king—who was then the Prince of Wales—during that meeting, “Wherever you go, may you be a man of peace,” to which Charles replied, poignantly, “I’ll do my best.”

Charles and Camilla’s visit with the Pope lasted about less than half an hour, during which time he exchanged wedding anniversary presents with the King and Queen.