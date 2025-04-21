Hollywood stars pay tribute to Pope Francis

Hollywood celebrities have recently paid tribute to Pope Francis, who died at 88, on April 21.

The leader of the Catholic Church was mourned by several stars on social media and among them was Whoopi Goldberg, who recounted a past meeting with late Pope.

“He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and none [sic] believer,” wrote the Sister Act star alongside a photo of her meeting the Pope.

She said, “He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on Pope Frances with your love of humanity & Laughter.”

Another star, Antonio Banderas, also reflected on his time with the Pope as he posted a picture from his meeting with the pontiff in 2016.

“Pope Francisco has died — a man who, at the head of the Catholic Church, showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people. @franciscus #RIP #DEP',” wrote the Babygirl actor.

Eva Longoria, who met the pope in 2016, also honoured him by sharing an image of the pontiff with a praying hands emoji on Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Argentine-Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez and English TV personality, Lizzie Cundy also paid tribute to Pope on Instagram.