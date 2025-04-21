Bruce Springsteen gets emotional as he visits set of his biopic

'Deliver Me from Nowhere' to star Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen, the versatile singer and songwriter of Hollywood, is getting a biopic made on his life journey.

Titled as Deliver Me from Nowhere, the upcoming biographical musical drama is mainly going to focus on the conception of the 75-year-old’s album, ‘Nebraska’.

Recently, the guitarist paid a visit on the sets of the biopic that left him emotional and brought back many memories.

He was surprised and happy to see how the makers recreated his grandmother’s house again.

Some pictures have also surfaced on the internet, showcasing the music legend meeting the lead star Jeremy Allen White, who will be playing the titular role in the forthcoming biopic.

Calling his visit interesting, Bruce revealed, “I was on tour during a lot of it, so they filmed a good amount of it without me there. But I was on set sometimes.”

He shared, “It was interesting to see it played out, to see your grandmother’s house again, and to go inside and get a general feeling of what it was like when you were very young. So, I enjoyed all those parts of it.”

Directed by Scott Cooper, the biographical movie is also going to feature Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham and many more.