Tyla gives befitting response to Britney Spears comparison

Tyla sets record straight on recreating Britney Spears iconic look

Tyla might “love” Britney Spears but she is not following in the footsteps of the pop icon.

After she made headlines for recreating Spears’ look from 2001 MTV VMAS, the 23-year-old took to X and clarified that she did not pay homage to anyone.

The Grammy winner wrote, “Love her, but I just thought the outfit was fly… no inspo,” shutting down the rumours claiming that she had paid tribute to the Toxic songstress.

Tyla donned a green and purple embellished top with low rise denim shorts with crystal accents, silk fringes, glass beads, and safety pins.

The Jump songstress switched her hair look for a long wavy length, from her usual short style, which fans assumed was a nod to the Womanizer singer.

One social media user spoke out against Tyla’s tweet, saying, “think she is a copy cat and too full of herself,” which the singer did not take too kindly to.

“Personally I think you should stfu,” she responded, indicating that she is not interested in this conversation.

Tyla’s response echoes her belief in creating her own culture instead of following the already established legacy.