Elizabeth Hurley warned against marrying Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley fans urged her to pump the brakes on romance with Billy Ray Cyris.

The Bedazzled star shocked fans over the weekend by hard launching her unexpected new romance with the country star.

On Sunday, April 20, she made it official with Miley Cyrus’ father via a joint post, which featured a cosy photo of the pair sharing a kiss.

While the couple appeared smitten, the reactions in Hurley’s comment section were a whirlwind of disbelief, concern, and a few cheers of support.

“Damn did all the other single men on earth die or what,” one user wrote sarcastically, clearly unimpressed by her choice of partner.

Another chimed in with “Oh [disspainted face emoji] who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?” echoing a sentiments by others who described the pairing as completely unexpected.

“Is anyone else wondering why she’s not seeing the [three red flag emojis],” a third admirer asked, while a fourth suggested, “Nooo!! Just nooo! Run Elizabeth.”

Though the majority of comments leaned toward skeptical to shocked, not everyone was critical.

A handful of celebrity friends and followers offered well wishes with Melissa Gilbert, the Little House on the Prairie alum, writing, “Wait….what?”

“The couple we didn’t know we needed [crying, high five and black hesrt emoji],” actress Hallie Rose commented, while Trinny Woodall wished “Happy Easter, my darling.”

“I hope you’re having the best time [flying kisse emoji],” the Trinny Beauty founder added.

Given the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker’s controversial antics and family fued Hurley’s followers urged her not to rush into anything long term especially marriage.

However, she seemed to be paying no heed to her fans’ pleas.