Sarah Ferguson mourns Pope Francis death in emotional message

Sarah Ferguson released an emotional statement to honour Pope Francis, who passed away aged 88.

The Duchess of York penned a personal note for the renowned religious figure on her official Instagram account.

Sarah shared a photo of Pope Francis and wrote, "No better example of total humility in kindness and compassion. Thank you for leading us not just with words, but with your unwavering service to humanity."

Pope Francis was the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church who took his last breath on Easter Monday morning.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace also shared King Charles' heartfelt message in which the monarch expressed his deep sadness over the passing of Pope.

The King and his wife Queen Camilla send their "most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating" loss of Pope Francis.

As per royal commentator, Rebecca English the Palace is expected to send the future King, Prince William, to Pope's funeral.

The Daily Mail's royal commentator wrote, "Officials also waiting to learn of the Pope’s funeral intentions and if Heads of States or their representatives (most likely Prince William) will be invited."