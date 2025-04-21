‘Pride & Prejudice’ director reveals how Emma Thompson re-wrote key scene

‘Pride & Prejudice’ director opens up about memorable script writing experience with Emma Thompson

The Pride and Prejudice director, Joe Wright, recalled how Emma Thompson helped him improvise a fan-favorite scene from the 2005 adaptation of the novel, marking its 20th anniversary.

Thompson, who was by then already an Academy award winner for her work in script writing for Sense and Sensibility, assisted Wright in nailing down a scene that went on to inspire memes for generations to come.

In an interview with the Mashable explained the process saying, "Deborah Moggach wrote the screen play and did an amazing, amazing job."

However, they were having difficulty in jotting down the dialogues for the scene where Charlotte Lucas (Claudie Blakley) addresses an impassioned speech to Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley), who is horrified to learn that her best friend is marrying the obnoxious Mr. Collins (Tom Hollander).

Wright recalled that he went to Thompson’s house to discuss it with her and then "with my little briefcase we walked up onto Hampstead Heath onto a hill."

Thompson then instructed the director to "sit down and take notes," and started dictating the improvised scene.

In the scene Charlotte says, "Not all of us can afford to be romantic. I’m 27 years old. I’ve no money and no prospects. I’m already a burden to my parents. And I’m frightened. So don’t judge me, Lizzie. Don’t you dare judge me."

The film maker revealed, "I remember her just coming out with those lines and me scribbling them down. And her ending with, 'Don’t judge me, Lizzy, don’t you dare judge me.'"

Wright went on to gush about how successful the scene became, a TikTok trend where people celebrate their birthday with the dialogue's audio.

Not only this but Mr. Darcy’s hand flex and rain soaked confession has also taken a life of its on social media.

Pride & Prejudice is currently back in theatres in honour of the film's 20th anniversary.