Jacob Elordi fawns over ‘Wuthering Heights’ co-star Margot Robbie

Jacob Elordi expressed his deep admiration for co-star Margot Robbie in the upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation.

Robbie takes on the role of Catherine Earnshaw and stars opposite Elordi, who plays the troubled hero Heathcliff, an orphan who was adopted by Catherine's father.

In an interview with the IndieWire, the Saltburn star gushed about the Barbie actress, "She’s incredible in the film, she’s a livewire. "

He continued, "I’m so excited for people to see it, she’s a beautiful actor and she gave so much."

The Euphoria actor also praised the film creator, Emerald Fennell, revealing how he stopped him from going on a short hiatus.

"I was really lucky. I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just texted me, and you can’t run from that text."

The film also marks Robbie’s first project after giving birth to a boy last year in October.

The movie is an adaptation of 1847 novel by Emily Brontë, a gothic story primarily focusing on the passionate and destructive love between Heathcliff (Elordi) and Catherine (Robbie).

The film is set to premiere on February 13th, 2026.