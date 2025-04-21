Jacob Elordi fawns over ‘Wuthering Heights’ co-star Margot Robbie

Jacob Elordi expressed his deep admiration for co-star Margot Robbie in the upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation.
Robbie takes on the role of Catherine Earnshaw and stars opposite Elordi, who plays the troubled hero Heathcliff, an orphan who was adopted by Catherine's father.
In an interview with the IndieWire, the Saltburn star gushed about the Barbie actress, "She’s incredible in the film, she’s a livewire. "
He continued, "I’m so excited for people to see it, she’s a beautiful actor and she gave so much."
The Euphoria actor also praised the film creator, Emerald Fennell, revealing how he stopped him from going on a short hiatus.
"I was really lucky. I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just texted me, and you can’t run from that text."
The film also marks Robbie’s first project after giving birth to a boy last year in October.
The movie is an adaptation of 1847 novel by Emily Brontë, a gothic story primarily focusing on the passionate and destructive love between Heathcliff (Elordi) and Catherine (Robbie).
The film is set to premiere on February 13th, 2026.
Patrick Schwarzenegger discusses his inspiration and Arnold’s love for ‘The White Lotus
Queen Camilla, King Charles are sad over tragic loss
The Princess Royal's new video from Easter outing sparks questions about her health
Ashley Johnson originally voiced Ellie in the 'Last of Us' video games as well as played Ellie’s mother in the...
Prince Andrew takes step to mend ties with King Charles after Prince William's decision
Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift cross paths for surprising project