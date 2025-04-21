Princess Eugenie marks heartfelt moment after Buckingham Palace statement

Princess Eugenie, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank, made a surprise appearance with the royal family for a service at Windsor on Sunday.

During the traditional Easter Matins service, King Charles, Queen Camilla were joined by senior members including Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.

Eugenie was also accompanied by her parents Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and her sister Princess Beatrice along with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The 35-year-royal shared a rare glimpse from her Easter celebration at home following the joint appearance at the St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Dressed in a bright yellow dress, Eugenie was seen posing with her four-year-old son Augustus, near a lake surrounded by greenery on her Instagram Story. The royal also added a ‘Happy Easter’ sticker to mark the occasion.

The IG post also came after Buckingham Palace shared a carousel of photos of the royal family members who attended the service.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were seemingly left out intentionally, meanwhile Beatrice and Eugenie both were featured in the post.

The Palace shared a statement with the photos, “The King and Queen were joined by other members of the Royal Family at St George’s Chapel in Windsor today for the traditional Easter Matins service.”

However, in the photos, Andrew and Fergie were deliberately left out seemingly making a clear point about their stance on the Duke of York's position in the family.