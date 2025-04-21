Christina Ricci reflects on learning to let go of beauty standards

Christina Ricci reveals what helped her though self-love journey

Christina Ricci, who has been in showbiz since she was a child, found herself under scrutiny for perfection all her life.

The 45-year-old opened up about how she learnt to separate her looks from who she is and love herself regardless of beauty standards.

During her interview with People Magazine, at the Yellowjackets season 3 FYC Event, Ricci shared that motherhood had a big part to play in her journey of self-love.

The Addams Family star said, "I think the biggest trick that's ever been played on the female race is keeping us so preoccupied with our appearance that we can't focus on what's really important"

Ricci continued, “I think what I learned was that it doesn't matter if I'm beautiful or not by anyone's standards. I am myself. I view myself as a face and a brain. I don't think about my body. I don't think about what other people think of me.”

The Casper actress added that she learned to separate her identity from her appearance because of her daughter Cleo, 3, sharing that “If you tell her she's cute, she'll say, ‘I'm not cute. I'm Cleo.’ And I think that's so important. We are who we are and we don't need to be defined in these other ways.”

Ricci shared that she is trying to raise her daughter with the same outlook on beauty standards that she has only now been able to develop.