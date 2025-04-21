Hailey Bieber marks first Easter as mom with adorable baby Jack

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, is soaking up every moment of motherhood and recently shared a heart-melting glimpse into how much her life has changed in just a year.

On Sunday, April 20, the Rhode founder took to Instagram to post a special festive carousel, celebrating her very first Easter with son Jack Blues Bieber, whom she welcomed with the the Baby hitmaker in August 2024.

"This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe [two bunny emoji]," the mother of one captioned the series of pictures, which had her followers swooning.

In the cover photo, the model cradles eight-month-old Jack with both hands wrapped around him as he snuggles into her chest.

The little one was overloaded with seasonal cuteness, rocking a bright yellow onesie which was adorned with a vibrant dark blue bunny.

The next slide showed the baby lying on his back, with his face, of course, concealed, but his festive outfit on full display.

Meanwhile the third image was a sweet throwback from Hailey’s last year's Easter.

The then mother-to-be was seen gently placing her hand beneath her baby bump while posing in a red and white dress, which gave a nod to her spring style occasion.

Lately, Hailey is enjoying spending quality time with her close ones. Before giving a glimpse of her Easter celebration with her son, the model posted pictures with Justin, 31, from their time at Coachella 2025, looking completely unfazed with the marital issues rumours.