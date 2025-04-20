The ‘911’ star Bobby Nash died for cries watching heart wrenching scene

Even Kenneth Choi, who plays Chimney in ABC’s long running drama 9-1-1, couldn’t hold back his tears while watching the fan favourite’s death scene, despite filming it.

In the Thursday, April 17, episode, titled "Lab Rats," L.A. Fire Capt. Bobby Nash, played by Peter Krause, sacrificed himself so Chimney could receive the one existing dose of cure for a mutated version of CCHF, or Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever.

"I was sobbing," the actor, who is believed to be 53-year-old, told Entertainment Weekly. "I mean, I f---ing filmed it and I was still sobbing uncontrollably with my friend for like three or four minutes."

He recalled crying to the point where he even started to laugh "because it was uncontrollable sobbing. I was laughing at myself saying, 'I don't know what is happening! I know this isn’t real! Why am I acting like this? But it was devastating to me.'"

Notably, not just fans but also each avid 9-1-1 viewer and the cast members themselves were left heartbroken by Bobby Nash’s death, which marked the first time in eight seasons that a core cast member had passed away.

Even Krause himself stepped in to comfort the devastated yet disappointed viewers, saying, "He was willing to sacrifice himself so that others can see another day."

The 59-year-old actor said in a recent interview, explaining his character’s final heroic act as "Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this."