Mike Goodnough opens up about 'worst heartbreak' of life

Mike Goodnough, lifestyle writer and a figure known for his behind-the-scenes work, has recently gave his fans a peek the curtains, reflecting on hi "complicated relationship" with Valerie Bertinelli.

The 54-year-old star got real about his tough breakup with Valerie Bertinelli, 64, in November 2024, after 10 months together. He called it the "most painful experience" he's ever been through.

Mike shared on his Instagram: "Valerie and I had a complicated relationship. Our time as a couple ended months ago, but our close contact only really ended recently. So, it is more ‘fresh’ than it would seem.

"In trying to be a couple, an endless number of things got in the way. Almost all of them were “external.” They were things outside of our relationship per se which nonetheless interfered.

"The one thing that was never an issue was our love for each other. I loved Valerie more than I’ve ever loved someone in a relationship of choice. (My love for my son is a whole different thing)

"As a result, the dissolution of our relationship and way it played out has been by far the most painful experience of my life. It has been so acutely agonizing, it has entirely changed the scale of how much heartbreak can hurt. What was once a 10 is now a four."

However, Mike shared that he hoped he and Valerie could have a "gentle parting," but things didn’t turn out that way. He also admitted that he’s "cried enough" over the situation by now.