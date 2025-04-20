'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink reflects on unexpected side of child fame

Sadie Sink, rising star who is best known for her role as Max Mayfield on Stranger Things, has recently opened up about her “untraditional experience” while growing up as a child star in Hollywood.

The 23-year-old young actress said that she thinks she was a "mature" child star. Sadie now plays the wild Shelby in John Proctor Is the Villain, saying that her unique childhood in the spotlight helps her bring a real, raw edge to every role she takes on.

The actress shared with AccessHollywood: "I think there was a certain maturity in me that I carried at a young age and I definitely subconsciously carry that into the role of Shelby. My experience was very untraditional, but so was Shelby's and I've found ways to marry the two."

In the play, Sadie takes on the role of a high school student with a past relationship with her teacher. However, she said that she’s gained a lot from working with her castmates and, even though she’s the lead, believes there’s no “star” in the show.

The Dear Zoe star added: "It's very surreal, it's such an ensemble piece - truly. There really is no star, and to be surrounded by everyone in this cast and to learn so much from them, that has been my biggest takeaway so far."

Sadie recently finished filming the final season of Stranger Things, where she plays Max Mayfield, and confessed that she "cried so much" during her final days on set.