Angelina Jolie feels ‘isolated’ and ‘lost’ as children move out

Angelina Jolie is feeling lost as her children have grown up and started moving out.

A source told RadarOnline.com that the Maleficent star, who is a mother of six children, suddenly struggling with empty nest syndrome.

Earlier, Angelian gave her NYC apartment to one of her three sons and now it has become a “crash pad” for the rest of her children whenever they are in the city.

The source revealed, “It really hurt that he didn't want to see her. She tried to laugh it off, but it was a knife in the heart and one more reminder that she's no longer the center of her children’s universe.”

The fact is, a source noted, “Angelina would love to move all her children to New York and get a place big enough for all of them.”

However, an insider said, “She can't do that for at least another two years not until Knox and Vivienne turn 18.”

“So, she's feeling very isolated and really struggling to adjust,” remarked a source.

The source mentioned that the children “have grown up and become more independent and moved out or are close to moving out”.

“Angelina isn't handling it well at all. They're spending an increasing amount of time away – and she's desperately lonely,” explained an insider.

Another source pointed out that instead of creating a new life for herself, she focused on her children.

“Now that they don't need her in the same way, she's totally lost,” added an insider.