Bella Ramsey ‘sick’ of one ‘The Last of Us’ query during press tour

Bella Ramsey has recently expressed their annoyance over one question related to their hit show, The Last of Us.

The star, who uses they/them pronouns, revealed that they were 14 when featured in the post-apocalyptic HBO series as Ellie.

But Season 2, which premiered last week, picked up the storyline five years after the Season 1 finale.

Reflecting on Ellie’s age jump in the show, Bella said, “I’ve just been on a three-week press tour and one of the most common questions I get asked is ... ‘So, Bella, you played Ellie, [who] was 14 in Season 1, and now she’s 19 in Season 2.”

“There’s a five-year age gap; how did you prepare to play an older Ellie in Season 2?’” they continued during an appearance on iHeart Radio.

Bella explained, “I’m like, in the same way I prepared in Season 1 — I’ve grown up!”

“Ellie’s grown up. Like, there’s nothing to tell! I’ve got nothing to say to you. Anyway, I’m going to get asked that question, probably, every day for the next few weeks,” stated the Game of Thrones actor.

Therefore, Bella added, “No offense to everyone asking that question, but that’s the question I am a little bit sick of.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor talked about strenuous training for newly adult Ellie.

The training included “two months of jiu jitsu,” boxing and “combat training” before the second season even started filming,” remarked the 21-year-old.

Meanwhile, The Last of Us was adapted by writer-director Craig Mazin from a 2013 video game created by developer Neil Druckmann.