Adele appears in good spirits with fiancé Rich Paul amid music hiatus

On April 19, the couple reportedly attended an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the photo shared via DailyMail.com, the Hello hit-maker donned a casual grey co-ord to the event, accessorizing with a gold necklace and watch and complemented with minimal make-up.

Interestingly, Rich, a sports agent, had a casual look, wearing a white baseball cap and black jumper.

Although Adele and Rich chose to keep their relationship out of limelight, they have often been seen together at sporting events.

Earlier, speaking to Rolling Stone, the songstress revealed that she and Rich met through a mutual friend who made them dance to a Drake track at the birthday party.

The couple, who have been dating since 2021, also announced their engagement in August 2024 when Adele flashed her engagement ring.

During her tour, she confessed to fan who proposed her, “I can't marry you, because I'm already getting married.”

Before Rich, Adele was married to Simon Konechki between 2018 and 2021, They share a 12-year-old son.

Reflecting on her divorce, the singer told British Vogue, “I wasn't miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first.”

“But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that,” she added.

After Adele announced her engagement with Rich, the singer added that she would be taking an extended break from music.