Anne Hathaway reunites with ‘Brokeback Mountain’ costar Michelle Williams

American iconic stars Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams reunited after nearly 20 years of sharing the screen.

Hathaway and Williams, who played wives of Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger in the Brokeback Mountain, sat together in the front row of Ralph Lauren show.

The Verity star adorned sequined khaki ripped sequenced pants, paired with white tank top and khaki trench coat with hair up in super tight high ponytail for the event.

Meanwhile, the Brokeback Mountain actress went neutral sporting long, grey trench coat. Beneath it she wore a dress of nearly identical shade.

Hathaway and Williams’ roles in the Brokeback Mountain is their only film collaboration.

The cast also included Kate Mara, Linda Cardellini, Randy Quaid and Anna Faris.

The film was also nominated for eight Oscars including Williams’ nod for Best Supporting Actress.

The project won Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score.

Previously, Williams admitted that after receiving her first Academy nomination she got stuck for a while.

"It was really unnerving after that. Like, what do you do? What do you do next?" Williams recalled on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist. "I never really had attention on me before in that kind of a way, and I think that that attention can be sort of destabilizing.”