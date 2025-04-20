Tyla honours Britney Spears with Coachella 2025 performance

Britney Spears has been an icon in the music industry and Tyla took it upon herself to honour the popstar’s legacy during her Coachella performance.
The 23-year-old singer paid tribute to the Toxic hitmaker by donning an ensemble inspired by Spears’ legendary I’m a Slave 4 U performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
The Jump songstress recreated popstar’s look with a vintage floral printed top from S/S‘01 runway collection by Dolce and Gabbana, paired with denim shorts with crystal accents, silk fringes, glass beads, and safety pins.
Tyla switched her hair look for a long wavy length, from her usual short style, in order to channel the Womanizer singer.
This is not the first time the Water singer has credits Spears as her inspiration. During the Billboard 2025 Women in Music event in March, Tyla named the pop icon as one of her biggest inspirations in music.
Spears’ musical career has continued to inspire many young artists, including Megan Thee Stallion and Tate McRae, who have also paid tribute to her in previous performances.
Tyla herself embodied a Y2K inspired look, as a nod to Spears, during her last Coachella performance.
Jacob Elordi reveals how he landed on Heathcliff role in the ‘Wuthering Heights’
Queen Camilla, King Charles are sad over tragic loss
The Princess Royal's new video from Easter outing sparks questions about her health
Ashley Johnson originally voiced Ellie in the 'Last of Us' video games as well as played Ellie’s mother in the...
Prince Andrew takes step to mend ties with King Charles after Prince William's decision
Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift cross paths for surprising project