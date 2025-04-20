Tyla honours Britney Spears with Coachella 2025 performance

Britney Spears receives tribute in Tyla’s Coachella performance

Britney Spears has been an icon in the music industry and Tyla took it upon herself to honour the popstar’s legacy during her Coachella performance.

The 23-year-old singer paid tribute to the Toxic hitmaker by donning an ensemble inspired by Spears’ legendary I’m a Slave 4 U performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Jump songstress recreated popstar’s look with a vintage floral printed top from S/S‘01 runway collection by Dolce and Gabbana, paired with denim shorts with crystal accents, silk fringes, glass beads, and safety pins.

Tyla switched her hair look for a long wavy length, from her usual short style, in order to channel the Womanizer singer.

This is not the first time the Water singer has credits Spears as her inspiration. During the Billboard 2025 Women in Music event in March, Tyla named the pop icon as one of her biggest inspirations in music.

Spears’ musical career has continued to inspire many young artists, including Megan Thee Stallion and Tate McRae, who have also paid tribute to her in previous performances.

Tyla herself embodied a Y2K inspired look, as a nod to Spears, during her last Coachella performance.