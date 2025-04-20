Tim Allen reveals secret behind Shifting Gears’ success

Tim Allen has recently revealed secret behind success of his new show, Shifting Gears.

In a latest interview with Closer, the comedian and actor drew his parallels between his character in hit show and himself.

“You get 23 minutes to resolve a problem. It’s really easy on the show, but it’s not so easy in real life,” explained the 71-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention that Shifting Gears, a comedy focused around a widowed dad reconnecting with his estranged daughter, reportedly topped TV ratings since its January premiere.

The new show is a mix of humour and real-life issues which was similar like his previous hit shows including Home Improvement and Last Man Standing.

“I love cars, and I have a shop in North Hollywood. The shop on the show is pretty much designed after mine,” said the actor and comedian.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tim opened up about his inspiration for comedy.

“My father was very funny. My uncle was very funny. My grandpa was very funny,” he told the outlet.

However, a performance by Richard Pryor ignited the comedic spark in Tim.

“I saw him on stage and it changed my life. I wanted to do what he did on stage,” he added.

Meanwhile, the actor shares his eldest daughter with ex-wife Laura Deibel. His second daughter was born in March 2009 with wife Jane Hajduk, with whom he tied the knot in 2006.