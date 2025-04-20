Kris Jenner eager for Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s wedding: Here’s why

Kris Jenner is eager for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s wedding as she sees a huge business opportunity for her reality show.

“Kris is determined to have her way,” said an insider while speaking to Life & Style magazine.

The source revealed, “Kris is seeing a huge opportunity for a televised event, photos and video of the proposal, sponsors for the wedding and reception.”

Timothée’s friends opened up that he’s been shopping around Paris for an engagement ring, per US Sun.

However, the source noted that Kris wanted Kylie and Timothée to “play by her rules”.

“It’s a benefit to them as well as her,” remarked an insider.

Another source spilled to Life & Style that Kris “is very motivated by the bottom line and is looking at the year-end as the last opportunity to reach her earning goals”.

“Everything is a work opportunity to her and is monetized to the full hilt,” continued an insider.

The source further said that Kris “watches the numbers like a hawk and if anything isn’t up to her expectations, she jumps in and changes things to improve”.

Interestingly, an insider opened up that it’s “unlikely Kylie will get her way, considering Kris’ win rate over the past 20 years, and Timothée will have to fall in line when it comes to how to monetize their nuptials”.

“Timothée is being polite but has kept her family at a distance and that’s part of the reason why Kylie thinks their relationship is working so well,” pointed out a source.

However, an insider added, “Try telling that to Kris who’s suggesting a wedding planner and locations and wants to be a part of the prenup discussions. She knows how Kylie feels but she won’t let up.”