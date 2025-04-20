Palace confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla appearance for key event

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be continuing the festivities for Easter as the Prince and Princess of Wales will once again be skipping this year.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that that the royal couple will be attending the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Charles and Camilla will be joined by other senior members of the royal family except for Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

According to reports, the Waleses are choosing to spend time together as a family before school break ends for the children.

Meanwhile, the service is expected to have a good turnout at the traditional Easter Matins service in the 15th century chapel in Berkshire.

The King’s appearance comes amid speculations about his health just weeks after he was unexpectedly hospitalised due to the side effects of his cancer treatment.

The Palace said that the monarch, who has been receiving treatment for a year now, had only experienced a “minor bump in the road” and that he continues to recover.

Last week, Camilla had said that the King’s sense of duty has been motivating him as he “loves his work” and wants to do “more and more and more” as he gets better.

Charles had attended the Easter service last year as well with due diligence. The King and Queen were seated apart from the rest of the royal family and other attendees during the service to minimise the risk of infection, per medical advice given by doctors.