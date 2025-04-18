Lil Wayne addresses claim he misused pandemic relief funds on lavish lifestyle

Lil Wayne has recently addressed claims that he embezzled pandemic relief funds received from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant on lavish parties.

In a new interview with the Rolling Stone, the rapper responded to allegations, saying, “I don't know what that means.”

Wayne’s manager Fabian Marasciullo reportedly rejected the claims and stated, “He ain't got nothing to do with none of that fund.”

“It's not the way his money comes and goes” as well as the rapper’s accounts are “audited and clean,” remarked Marasciullo.

The rapper reportedly received nearly nine million dollars under the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which is a government-funded program meant to help independent venues and arts groups struggling during the pandemic, according to the Business Insider report, published in 2023.

However, the report alleged that Wayne paid $327,000 to contractors working on tours and used the rest on luxury hotels, designer clothes, lavish parties and vacations.

The report also hinted at a controversial text message Wayne sent to reporter Katherine Long after she contacted him for comment on the same story.

The rapper reportedly didn't deny sending the sexually explicit text but he replied, “Any female that text me is going to probably receive a sexual comment.”

Interestingly, the 2023 report also claimed that Chris Brown received $10 million for his company, CBE Touring, and he spent nearly $80,000 on his lavish birthday party and paid $5.1 million to himself.

Meanwhile, Wayne is currently busy promoting his new album, Tha Carter VI, which will release on June 6.