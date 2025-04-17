Prince Harry receives sad news after making unexpected decision

Prince Harry receives sad news after making bombshell announcement

Prince Harry might be shedding tears after receiving the latest news about the organisation he left in a shocking manner.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently announced he would step down as patron of a charity he set up to honour his late mother Princess Diana, has suffered another blow after a trustee resigned just days after being appointed.

As per new repots, one of the new trustees appointed on March 25, Margaret Ikpoh, had already resigned.

Margaret Ikpoh only took on the role at Sentebale on March 25 as the Charity Commission continues its investigation amid bullying allegations.

In a statement, Sentebale said: "This is a particularly difficult time to have joined the organisation, given the unexpected sustained and intrusive media attention.

"She has chosen to step down out of respect for her family and other professional commitments, which we fully understand, respect and support. We deeply appreciate her interest in Sentebale over a long period of time and look forward to staying in touch."

Harry and Prince Seeiso founded Sentebale in 2006 to help support children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with AIDS or HIV, primarily in Lesotho and Botswana. The name means "forget-me-not" in Sesotho.

But the two resigned as patrons last month in support of trustees who left the charity in a dispute with its chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka, having requested her resignation.